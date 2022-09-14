City Hall.png (copy)

Lawrenceville leaders are accepting applications from residents and business owners who are interested in filling one of 27 vacancies on city boards and commissions.

Lawrenceville leaders are taking applications from residents and business owners who want to serve on one of the city's boards and committees.

The city recently announced there were 27 vacancies on multiple volunteer boards and residents and business owners were invited to submit their names for consideration to fill those vacancies. Residents and business owners have until Oct. 1 to submit their application.

