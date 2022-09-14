Lawrenceville leaders are taking applications from residents and business owners who want to serve on one of the city's boards and committees.
The city recently announced there were 27 vacancies on multiple volunteer boards and residents and business owners were invited to submit their names for consideration to fill those vacancies. Residents and business owners have until Oct. 1 to submit their application.
“The involvement of our citizens and the business community in the many facets of city government is vitally important to its effectiveness in serving our community,” Mayor David Still said. “In addition, this process increases the opportunity for local leadership involvement in important advisory and visionary roles and promotes transparency in city operations.”
The vacancies that are currently open are on the: Downtown Architectural Review Board; Board of Appeals; Lawrenceville Development Authority; Financial Review Citizen Committee; Lawrenceville Housing Authority; Lawrenceville Arts Commission; and the Lawrenceville Planning Commission.
Residents who are interested in serving on one of these boards should visit lville.city/board-app to submit their application.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
