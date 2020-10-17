A family of four who lived with their dog in a house in Lawrenceville escaped a fire that destroyed their house Saturday morning.
Capt. Tommy Rutledge said firefighters were called to the house on the 500 block of Shoal Circle at 5:58 a.m. The house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived at the house five minutes after receiving the call.
"Flames were already shooting through the roof over much of the structure as crews deployed fire attack and water supply hose lines," Rutledge said.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation, but investigators did determine it began in the home's garage.
One of the people who lived out the house was asleep on the couch in the den when he woke up to the smell of smoke. He then opened an interior door and found the garage on fire. He tried to put out the fire with a portable fire extinguisher and alerted the other residents of the house about the fire.
The smoke alarm went off as the family fled the home.
"Firefighters flowed water from two hand lines and the aerial ladder pipes to knock down the bulk of the flames from the exterior of the home before going inside," Rutledge said.
Officials declared the fire under control at 6:43 a.m. The house has been labeled a total loss. The American Red Cross is providing temporary assistance tot he family.
"This fire is a reminder of the importance of practicing home fire safety," Rutledge said. "Firefighters encourage residents to install working smoke alarms on every level of the home and in each of the bedrooms. Develop a home fire escape plan and practice fire drills regularly. Look for and eliminate home hazards that could cause a fire to start or grow in intensity."
Residents can find out how to keep their homes safe from fires by calling the Gwinnett Fire Community Risk Reduction Division at 678-518-4845 or by sending an email to fireprograms@gwinnettcounty.com.
