A 79-year-old Lawrenceville resident was killed in a car accident on State Route 316 in Oconee County on Friday, according to officials with the Georgia State Patrol.
Rebecca Kenerly was attempting to cross the highway at South Burson Avenue when her Buick car was hit by a Ford T-250 transit van that was traveling east on Highway 316 and operating as a Fed Ex contractor. The van was driven by Union Point resident Traveonde Jackson, 22.
"The Buick attempted to cross the eastbound lanes and was struck broadside by the van," Georgia State Patrol officials told the Daily Post. "Mrs. Kenerly was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the van, Mr. Jackson, suffered minor injuries."
State Patrol officials said there appeared to be no signs of impairment and that no charges are expected to be filed in regard to the accident.