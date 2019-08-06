Lawrenceville Police Motorcycle Officer Brent Moss lifted Michael Youmaran, 3, up onto the seat of his BMW patrol cycle and the little boy from Norcross immediately began reaching for buttons on the handle bars.
Youmaran eagerly tried to see what each button, knob and switch did on the motorcycle. Some turned on lights. Others caused the motorcycle to make sounds.
Then Youmaran started to reach for the motorcycle’s keys and, thinking it was another button to push, lifted his arm up as if he was about to push it.
“Hey buddy, let’s not touch that OK?,” Moss asked the young lad, worried that he might break the key.
Thousands of kids like Youmaran attended Lilburn’s 10th Annual National Night Out event at Plaza Las Americas Tuesday night. Eleven public safety agencies participated in this year’s event, which was something that Lilburn Police Chief Bruce Hedley was particularly excited about.
By comparison, Hedley said last year’s event included about nine participating law enforcement agencies.
“I think it’s a banner year,” Hedley said. “We’ve had more participating law enforcement agencies than ever before and that makes me proud because it’s all about teamwork when it comes to public safety and we’re able to showcase so many different tools that we can offer the community when they need us.”
Hedley also estimated that as many as 2,500 people had shown for the event in the first hour, although many of them stayed in a covered area at first due to the heat outside.
A major part of National Night Out — which is, as its name suggests, a nationwide program — is building bridges of trust between law enforcement and members of the community.
Therefore law enforcement departments who participated in the event had interactive elements of their displays, whether it was showing off robots that can go into dangerous situations, showing off mobile command units, letting kids hop on patrol motorcycles to see what it’s like to sit on them or letting them peak inside patrol vehicles.
Lilburn police also did a K-9 demonstration featuring K-9 officer Ajax.
Officials said the event also helps to ease any fears children have about dealing with the police by having them interact in a friendly setting.
“You have younger kids that might be scared of police and it gives them the opportunity to see us in a different light where they can get close to us, sit on our equipment, play with our equipment and that way it’s not in a negative manner that they might have seen us in in the past,” Moss said.
Kids could even see a Gwinnett Police Aviation Unit helicopter up close and pose for photos in front of it with Chief Pilot Brad Isaacs.
At one point, two young girls came up to Isaacs with pieces of paper and asked for his autograph.
“No problem,” Isaacs said.
He then turned to other law enforcement officers standing nearby as he signed his name on the paper for one of the girls.
“I’m practically famous now,” he said.
And it wasn’t just law enforcement either. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services had a firetruck on display.
Georgia’s Motor Carrier Compliance also had a display at the event.
In all, the participating law enforcement agencies, in addition to Lilburn police, included Duluth Police Department, Norcross Police Department, Lawrenceville Police Department, Snellville Police Department, Suwanee Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, Gwinnett County Police, Gwinnett County School Police, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.
That enthralled kids such as as Lilburn youth Davis Oleksinski, 8, who attended the event with his mother, Gina.
Gina Oleksinski said it was their first time attending National Night Out because her son is interested in someday serving as either a public safety officer or in the military.
“This was our opportunity to get closer to public safety,to touch, feel, that sort of thing and we (also) came for the K-9 show,” she said.
The younger Oleksinski said getting to meet officers from the various agencies increased his interest in going into public service — although it’s still not totally set whether that will be law enforcement of the military.
“I want to help people,” he said.