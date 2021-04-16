The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals and Green County sheriff's deputies are looking for a Norcross man accused of being connected to a murder that occurred in Greensboro earlier this month.
The GBI announced Friday that law enforcement is looking for Deron Demond Bell, 20. He is accused of being tied to the death of Manning, S.C. resident Joseph Lee Briggs Jr., 30, who died on April 9. State investigators said arrest warrants were taken out against Bell on April 10.
Greene County deputies received a 9-1-1 call about a car wreck at about mile marker 132 on Interstate 20 at 6:45 a.m. on April 9. They found Briggs dead when they arrived at the scene, and determined he had been shot several times.
"The preliminary investigation has revealed that Briggs, Jr. while driving on I-20 in Greensboro, Georgia was a victim of road rage," GBI officials said in an initial announcement about Brigg's death on April 12. "The GBI investigation remains active and ongoing."
Anyone who has information about Bell's whereabouts is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 706-453-3551 or the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Tipsters can also provide information by using the See Something, Send Something mobile app, visiting https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or calling 1-800-597-8477.
