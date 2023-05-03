...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA FOR GUSTY WINDS AND
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
* Affected Area...Portions of north and central Georgia.
* Timing...Wednesday afternoon into the evening.
* Winds...Northwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity values from 22
to 25 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
Duluth and Lawrenceville police said they are increasing patrols around Northside Hospital's campuses in Duluth and Lawrenceville in light of a shooting at the hospital system's midtown campus on Wednesday.
Law enforcement in Atlanta said a gunman, identified as Deion Patterson, 24, opened fire at Northside Midtown, according to Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta. Five people were shot, including one person who has died. The four other victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Police are still looking for Patterson.
"Currently, we have an officer, who is working a extra job already there and I’ve let our officers know to patrol the area of Northside Duluth location more frequently until the suspect is captured," Duluth Police Cpl. Ted Sadowski told the Daily Post about precautions around Northside's Duluth hospital campus.
Lawrenceville Police Capt. Salvador Ortega added police are also increasing security at Northside Hospital Gwinnett, which is right off State Route 316.
"Lawrenceville PD currently has an Officers working at the hospital now and are aware of the situation," Ortega said. "They’re working closely with Northside Hospital Leadership as well."
The Daily Post is waiting to hear back from Gwinnett police, as well as the Gwinnett Sheriff's Office, about security around Northside's other locations in Gwinnett.
The newspaper has also reached out to Northside officials to see if they are taking precautions at their other campuses.
