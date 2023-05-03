Duluth and Lawrenceville police said they are increasing patrols around Northside Hospital's campuses in Duluth and Lawrenceville in light of a shooting at the hospital system's midtown campus on Wednesday.

Law enforcement in Atlanta said a gunman, identified as Deion Patterson, 24, opened fire at Northside Midtown, according to Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta. Five people were shot, including one person who has died. The four other victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

