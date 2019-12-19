As Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Deputy Breana Walden stood with Cameron Patterson and his stepfather, Mike Pryhoda, in the checkout line at the Hamilton Mill Walmart in Buford, she turned to the youth and made sure they had everything.
“Did you want to get a coat or shoes?” Walden asked Cameron Patterson.
Realizing he might want something, they got out of line and headed over to the clothing section. Patterson wanted to find something University of Georgia-related. Initially, they found a UGA sweatshirt, but they couldn’t find one in his size, a medium. The smallest size they could find was a large, so they began looking for something else.
Then Walden spotted just the right item.
“How about this?” Walden said as she held up a UGA sweatshirt.
“Is it a large?” Cameron Patterson asked.
“No, but it is a medium,” she said.
About 80 law enforcement officers, like Walden, converged on the Hamilton Mill Walmart on Thursday night for the Fraternal Order of Police Gravitt Everett Davis Lodge 66’s annual Cops and Kids Christmas event. Kids from financially disadvantaged families were paired up with an officer as they headed into the store to do a little Christmas shopping.
Kids under 4 could get up to $75 worth of gifts as well as either a new coat or a pair of shoes. Kids ages 4 to 15 could get up to $125 worth of gifts as well as shoes or a coat.
This is the 29th year that the event has been held. Fifty-eight families were helped by the program this year.
“This is our main (program) because we interact with the kids,” Fraternal Order of Police spokeswoman Connie Chesser said. “A lot of times, these kids never have contact with a police officer except in an accident when something hazardous has happened or the parents get arrested.
“It’s not a good first impression and (this event is designed) to show them we are human, we are their friends and they can trust us if they need help.”
And kids and officers alike enjoyed the experience.
“It was fun getting to come out with the county law enforcement to shop,” Cameron Patterson said.
Walden equally enjoyed hanging out with Cameron and his stepfather.
“It was so much fun,” she said. “I love kids. I love being able to see that I get to make their Christmas and it’s super happy and they’re just not worried about anything.”
Elsewhere, Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tonya Culberson and Deputy Stefan Sarpy helped a mother with two young children — a little boy and a little girl — barely older than toddlers pick out gifts.
The younger of the two children, Kalani, 2, was a hard sell on items. It had been easier to find gifts for her slightly older brother, Jose, also 2 but not a twin, because he liked cars. But Kalani took more convincing on items.
They had found a small farm animal play set and a Paw Patrol toy phone that she liked, but Culberson and Sarpy showed her dollhouses, a barking puppy doll and other dolls.
She frowned or seem uninterested in those items.
Then Sarpy brought out the big gun so to speak. He found a musical tea party set and brought it over to the little girl to see if she was interested.
As he showed it to the little girl, he pushed a button and a tea pot and utensils suddenly came to life, flashing colors, moving and playing music.
The little girl was entranced.
“I think we have a winner,” Culberson said.
Sarpy, who was participating in the Christmas shopping program for the first time, said it was good to work with young kids to help them enjoy Christmas.
“Everyone should have a merry Christmas and it’s great to help these kids have a merry Christmas that they won’t forget as they get older,” he said. “It’s my opinion at least that if you give them a good Christmas, especially in their childhood, it will stick with them and I want to give them that positive influence.”
Culberson, who has done the Cops and Kids program three times now, echoed those sentiments.
“It’s just watching the kids and the excitement, and being able to get out here with the community and do good for the community,” she said.
Kimberly Martinez, Kalani’s and Jose’s mother, said the Cops and Kids Christmas program was a blessing for her family.
She had two older sons, Deshawn, 15, and Bryan, 9, who were off shopping with other cops.
“It helps a lot because I wasn’t able to get them anything,” Martinez said.