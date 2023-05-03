...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA FOR GUSTY WINDS AND
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
* Affected Area...Portions of north and central Georgia.
* Timing...Wednesday afternoon into the evening.
* Winds...Northwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity values from 22
to 25 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
Laura Gray, who serves as Gwinnett County Public Schools as an educator and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science Instructional Specialist, has been awarded the 2023 Regional Affiliate Educator Award by the National Center for Women & Information Technology.
It was reported that the National Center for Women & Information Technology honored 109 educators from 43 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam and Canada.
Nominees consist of educators (formal or informal), counselors, administrators, mentors or other influencers who support the computing-related passions of students in grades 9 through 12. This year, the awards included three National Educator Award winners, 64 Affiliate Award winners and 42 Affiliate Awards honorable mentions from among more than 130 nominees.
“Laura Gray is a leader for computer science education in Gwinnett and across the country,” said Sallie Holloway, the school district’s director of Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science, in a news release. “A former computing professional and computer science teacher, Laura now serves as our district Instructional Specialist for AI and Computer Science, where she works to create high-quality and inclusive computer science learning experiences for all students in Gwinnett County Public Schools. She is a model computer science educator and advocate and we are lucky to have her on our team.”
Gray was honored for her achievements by the Gwinnett County Board of Education during its regular monthly meeting in April.
“I am honored to receive this award, especially because it recognizes the achievements of GCPS students,” said Gray. “Winning this award opens opportunities to network and collaborate with advocates who support diversity and inclusion in technology education.
“… I hope that underrepresented students in computer science education see this award as recognition for their willingness to take on challenges, ability to learn from mistakes and courage to pursue their passions. It is really an award recognizing the work of our students, which means the most to me.”
