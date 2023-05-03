Laura Gray, who serves as Gwinnett County Public Schools as an educator and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science Instructional Specialist, has been awarded the 2023 Regional Affiliate Educator Award by the National Center for Women & Information Technology. 

It was reported that the National Center for Women & Information Technology honored 109 educators from 43 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam and Canada. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.