Scott Hudgens, a former resident of Duluth who donated 775 acres of land to become the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, was inducted as a member of the Georgia Military Veterans’ Hall of Fame on Tuesday in Columbus, according to Rick White, director of the organization.
He was a Technician Fifth Grade in the Army. A World War II Veteran, commercial realtor, developer of malls across Georgia and philanthropist, Hudgens served in the European Theater, landing at Omaha Beach on D-Day, fought in several campaigns, was wounded and received the Purple Heart, among other awards.
After the war he became a successful realtor throughout Georgia, building malls plus a variety of other business ventures.
Known as “Mr. Anonymous,” he was the donor of numerous charitable enterprises while always insisting to keep his identity a secret. Some of his acts of generosity include: The Center for Art & Learning, Gwinnett Technical School, and the land for the Gwinnett Hospital.
His crowning achievement was the donation of 775 acres of land near Canton for the Georgia National Veterans Cemetery. This final resting place was a gift from “Mr. Anonymous” to thousands of Georgia Veterans and their families.
Others inductees into the Hall of Fame this year include:
♦ Air Force Master Sergeant Sparkle Kornegay Adams of Forest Park.
♦ Navy Commander Ormand Craig Fowler Jr. of Savannah.
♦ Army Major James McLennon Grimshaw of Townsend.
♦ Army Command Sergeant Major Michael Thomas Hall of Columbus.
♦ Army Command Sergeant Major Samuel David Hernandez of McDonough.
♦ Air Force Major General George Marvin Johnson, Jr. of Macon (posthumous).
♦ Army Captain Alfred J. Landgraff of Marietta (posthumous).
♦ Marine Corps Master Sergeant John Patrick Newport Jr. of Woodstock.
♦ Army Colonel Thaddeus Raymond Sobieski of Atlanta (posthumous).
♦ Army Lieutenant Colonel James Michael Sprayberry of LaGrange.
♦ Army Lieutenant Colonel Myron Edward Squires of Jasper.
♦ Army Lieutenant Colonel Clark Jackson Thompson of Dahlonega (posthumous).
♦ Army Colonel John William Thompson of Alpharetta.
♦ Army Captain Robert Acquinn Thompson of Lincolnton (posthumous).
♦ Air Force Brigadier General Larry Dean Wright of Newnan
The mission of the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame is to honor Georgia veterans, educate youth and citizens about Georgie military veteran heroes, and prepare future leaders through its military scholarship program. Gifts to the Hall of Fame, a 501c3 corporation, are tax deductible and may be mailed to 5805 State Bridge Road, Suite G-379, Johns Creek, Ga. 30097.
Anyone may nominate veterans for inclusion in the Hall of Fame. Deadline for the 2022 ceremony will be Aug. 27, 2022. The next induction ceremony will be on Nov. 7, 2022.
