It was not something she could have imagined when she began teaching for Gwinnett County Public Schools in 1987. But there Jean Loethen was Friday afternoon, being escorted through the halls of White Oak Elementary School on a makeshift float as students feted her with confetti and applause.
After 41 years in education, Friday was Loethen’s last day at White Oak. The parade capped off a multi-week celebration for the Sugar Hill school’s founding principal, leading to lots of smiles along with a few tears.
“The principal who brought me to Gwinnett — Marianne Hicks — told me: ‘You want to go out when everyone loves you.’ The last two weeks I have felt that love,” Loethen said.
The love was shown in a variety of ways, including the naming of the school’s garden in her honor. The garden dedication was particularly touching since the area is a focal point for the school’s STEM-based learning.
“I was beside myself,” she said of the honor. “This is beyond anything you could think of.”
Those who have worked with and for her over the years describe her in those same terms. Loethen spent 36 years with GCPS, 34 of those in administration.
She opened White Oak Elementary in 2009, and with a dedicated staff, developed it into a school with a reputation for STEM studies.
Her 14-year tenure at While Oak is an anomaly in today’s education world, but Loethen said her love for the school led to that longevity.
“I loved the community, had a wonderful staff and amazing children,” Loethen said. “I was going to retire earlier, but then COVID came. Because of what the community had given me, I felt I needed to stay. (And) it was natural to stay.”
Loethen wanted to make sure the school was on firm footing post-COVID and also make sure it received its STEM recertification before her retirement. She said COVID was the most difficult thing she’s faced during her career in education, but how she handled it says a lot about her and her affinity for, and interaction with, her students.
When COVID kept students from attending school in person, Loethen made videos that were posted on the school’s web site. But that wasn’t a substitute for actual interaction.
“I missed the kids,” she said.
Then she received an e-mail from Kaitlyn Boggs, a student who is now in fifth grade, asking Loethen for a personal Zoom call so they could catch up.
“It was just so wonderful,” Loethen said of the online meeting. “And I thought other children would enjoy it so we set up more meetings.
“It was that connection to the students and the families (that I had been missing). It saved me. That connection was huge.”
That connection with the students is what sets Loethen apart, Kaitlyn Boggs said.
“She cares about what we need,” Kaitlyn said. “She cares about all of us. She’s always saying: ‘Have a wonderful White Oak day.’
“I’m going to miss her on the morning announcements and miss the hugs she gives.”
Loethen will be missed in a plethora of ways, but she said the school is in good hands with a strong staff that includes her successor, Stacey Pickett, who has also been on staff since the school’s inception.
“White Oak isn’t about me,” Loethen said. “It’s about the children and the teachers. The staff at White Oak exceeds expectations.
“I’m sad to leave. But White Oak is going to continue to excel because of the people we have, and as a leader that’s what you want. You don’t want it to fall apart when you leave. If it did, you weren’t a very good leader.”
There’s no disputing her leadership. Clifton Alexander, Cluster Superintendent for the Lanier Cluster, said Loethen’s work is recognized throughout GCPS.
“Jean Loethen has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a profound commitment that has inspired students and teachers alike to strive for their best,” Alexander said.
“Her tireless efforts for educational success for all students have allowed Jean to leave a lasting legacy throughout Gwinnett County Public Schools.
“Her thoughtfulness and attention to the unique needs of children truly set her apart as a school leader. Retirement is not the end of Jean’s quest to make a difference. She will continue to impact the lives of all who come in contact with her.”
