It was not something she could have imagined when she began teaching for Gwinnett County Public Schools in 1987. But there Jean Loethen was Friday afternoon, being escorted through the halls of White Oak Elementary School on a makeshift float as students feted her with confetti and applause.

After 41 years in education, Friday was Loethen’s last day at White Oak. The parade capped off a multi-week celebration for the Sugar Hill school’s founding principal, leading to lots of smiles along with a few tears.

