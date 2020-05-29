An empty building near Gwinnett Place Mall that once housed a Dave and Buster's and a Havertys Furniture Outlet will soon become the final link in the shipping chain between producers and consumers.
Gwinnett County commissioners approved a rezoning of the building at the corner of Venture Drive and West Liddell Road from a commercial zoning to a light industrial zoning on Tuesday. The change was requested by HREG Venture Owner LLC so an office warehouse can operate there.
"This is kind of a 'last mile'-type distribution facility so it's not big semis in and semis out," HREG Venture Owner attorney Shane Lanham told commissioners. "It's that last mile of trips to users homes and so it's not relying on that big heavy truck traffic. It's more kind of passenger vehicles such as sprinter vans and things like that."
Lanham said the building is vacant and has 156,000 square feet of space. The Dave and Buster's that had been located there closed just over a year ago, in March 2019. The Havertys Furniture Outlet closed in December.
Because of its previous uses, it already has a truck entrance, a truck yard, eight truck bays and a parking area. No modifications are expected to be made to the building. Lanham did not say which business would operate a distribution center out of the facility, and county documents do not list a company either, other than the LLC that applied for the zoning change.
The site shares a parking lot with a COSTCO, and is adjacent to the Aviation Institute of Maintenance and a wooded area that surrounds Bromolow Creek. A Kohl's, Studio Movie Grill and Furniture Mart are some of the businesses located nearby. Apartment complexes are also located nearby on Satellite Boulevard.
"We're compatible with the surrounding mixed use character of the area, which includes industrial, commercial and multifamily residential zonings or land uses, and (it) would be a major injection of jobs and increase to the employment base of the surrounding area," Lanham said.
