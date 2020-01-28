The last defendant in a 2011 case involving a methamphetamine fire that killed three children recently pled guilty to the charges against him, according to the Gwinnett District Attorney's Office.
Mariano Sandoval faced charges of felony murder; trafficking in methamphetamine; manufacturing methamphetamine; and presence of children during manufacture of methamphetamine. He entered guilty pleas on all of the charges, prosecutors said.
"Sandoval was sentenced to a 50-year sentence with 30 years to be served in custody and the remainder on probation," the District Attorney's Office said. "He received fines in the amount totaling $1,300,000 as required by law for Trafficking in Methamphetamine based on the large quantities."
On Feb, 17, 2011, Gwinnett firefighters were called to respond to a fire at a home at 1197 Spring Mill Drive in Lilburn, where three children were trapped upstairs by flames. Prosecutors said the kids died from injuries they sustained during the fire.
A large quantity of methamphetamine was also found in the house after the fire.
In addition to Sandoval, Neibi Brito, who was the mother of the children, and Joseph Perez, who also lived at the house, were charged in connection with the fire and the drugs. Brito and Perez were initially charged and Sandoval was charged later on.
"He and Brito were engaged in a relationship and Sandoval, Brito, and Perez all had knowledge and participated in the crimes that resulted in the death of Brito’s three small children ages 1, 3 and 3," prosecutors said.
Brito and Perez were sentenced in March 2015 after they entered guilty pleas. Sandoval had to be extradited from California, where he lived, after he was indicted last March.
