With decent weather, the 27th edition of the iconic Run the Reagan road race could see as many as 2,500 entrants this year.
“We’re expecting about 2,000 runners this year, but it could be higher,” said Parks Mann, who co-founded Run the Reagan in 1994. “The highest number we’ve had was 2,991 – nine short of 3,000. I’d like to see that as our goal, but I’m pretty sure we’ll be above 2,000.”
Featuring half-marathon, 10K, 5K and Fun Run competitions, Run the Reagan takes place on Gwinnett County’s Ronald Reagan Parkway in Snellville. This year’s event is set to kick off with the half-marathoners at 9 a.m. on Feb. 26.
Run the Reagan has been a generous community benefactor for years, raising more than $3 million, which is donated to local charitable organizations. Mann said that when the race began in 1994, there were four beneficiaries, including a free medical clinic founded by his cardiologist. As time passed, the clinic and the other charities closed down, opening the door for other community-based entities to benefit from race proceeds.
“When the clinic closed, we made the Reagan a 501 (c) (3) to help other charities in the community,” said Mann, who is a charter member of the race’s board of directors. “Our board members said let’s keep the race going to raise money for other charities. So we moved forward with it about 10 years ago.”
The races’ three beneficiaries are the Lilburn Co-op, the Southeast Gwinnett Co-op in Grayson and the Brookwood School Foundation.
“I got the Brookwood School Foundation involved and that’s been a blessing because we’ve got some new people on board and we’ve got the Brookwood cluster of schools involved,” Mann said.
“The foundation gives grants to teachers to buy equipment or items the county doesn’t supply. These teachers are so excited when they received these grants. I’ve been to three different banquets where they award the grant money, and they give close to $20,000 or more a year in grants to these teachers in the cluster.”
Other schools are heightening their involvement, thanks to incentives race directors have added. Mann said that originally, any Gwinnett County school cluster that registers a team receives $5 per runner and, if a school has at least 100 runners, that school will also earn 1% of the event’s net proceeds.
The board of directors has decided to extend that invitation to any charitable 501 (c) (3) organization in Gwinnett County.
“It’s a great way to generate funds,” said Mann, who added he’s always on the lookout for volunteers and sponsors. “We’re opening it up to all charities to participate.”
In addition to the myriad of competitions, there will be a Family Fun Center where runners and watchers can avail themselves of food, games, vendor booths, music and other activities. In addition, Ronald Reagan Parkway will be closed to vehicle traffic until 4 p.m., providing a rare opportunity to those who might like to run, walk, bike or skate on the thoroughfare.
Mann assented that hosting a race day in February can be quite a trick, although 2,000 participants seems quite doable, come rain or come shine.
“Weather has a big influence,” Mann said. “We tried to do it later one year, in April, and we had our lowest numbers that year – even lower than the first year we ran it. In April, we ran into T-ball and soccer and other recreation things that all start in March. We have a captive audience in February.
“We’ve stuck with this February date and there have been times when we’ve had 70-degree weather and we’ve also had 32-degree weather with the wind blowing like crazy…Six years ago, we had a snowstorm the day before the race with 3 or 4 inches of snow. The county plowed the road, we delayed the start until noon and still had 1,700 runners show up that year with 5 inches of snow all around the highway.”
For more information, or to register, visit www.runthereagan.net
