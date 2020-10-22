Magical Nights of Lights at Lake Lanier is evolving and becoming something different this year.
The popular driving holiday lights tour has been around at Lanier Islands for 28 years, but it is being retired and will be replaced with a walking lights tour called the Lakeside Lights Spectacular Strolling Light Show this year. The new show, which will be set to popular holiday songs, will debut on Nov. 20.
“We feel blessed that the Magical Nights of Lights has played so heavily in the holiday traditions of countless families around the South,” Lanier Islands Vice President of Operations Grier Todd said. “While we are sad to say goodbye to the Magical Nights of Lights, we are excited to see the reaction from our guests to Safe Harbor’s new interpretation."
Once it opens next month, the new light show is set to run nightly through Jan. 5. At that point, it will switch to weekend only shows, which will continue through Feb. 21.
Beyond the lights, the new event will include carnival rides, s'mores-making stations, drinks ranging from hot cocoa to cocktails, a 575-foot-long snow tube slide and socially distanced visits with Santa Claus.
"Featuring state-of-the art light technology that truly showcases the lake, the all-new, open-air Lakeside Lights Spectacular allows visitors to travel at their own pace and snap selfies all along the way," Todd said. "Best of all, it is central to many of the other holiday attractions at the resort for a seasonal one-stop-shop experience that will be a new favorite holiday tradition for many.
"Lanier Islands is also proud to play host to a Southern snow experience unlike any other, which not only adds to the magic of the holidays but can also be enjoyed all winter long – both day and night. From snow angels and snowball fights to the longest, fastest snow tube ride in the Southeast, we’ve got it all.”
The changes to the show will not change holiday-themed accommodation packages that Legacy Lodge at Lanier Islands offers, however. This year's accommodation offerings at the lodge include: the Breakfast and Santa Package; the Virtual Elf Tuck-In Package; the Elf PJ Story Time Package; the Winter Family Fun Package, which includes two to four passes to Snow Island; and the Complete Holiday Adventure Package. All packages include deluxe accommodations.
Accommodations can be customized and anyone wishing to stay at the lodge can book their stay at www.lanierislands.com.
