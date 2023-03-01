computerscience pic 2 (1).jpg

Lanier High School has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science A.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools

Lanier High School has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science A.

Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have achieved 50% or higher female exam taker representation in one or both AP computer science courses, or a percentage of female computer science exam takers that meet or exceed that of the school’s female population.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.