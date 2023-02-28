landon hardie.jpeg

The Lanier High School golf team released these images of teammate Landon Hardie on social media this week after Hardie died from injuries he sustained in a traffic accident.

 Photo: Lanier High School Golf Team/Twitter

The Lanier High School community is mourning the death of one of its students who was killed in an automobile accident over the weekend.

Gwinnett County Police said Landon Hardie died from injuries he sustained in an accident on Moore Road near Rosemoore Court, in the Suwanee area, around midnight on Sunday. Hardie played golf at Lanier.

