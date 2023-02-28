The Lanier High School community is mourning the death of one of its students who was killed in an automobile accident over the weekend.
Gwinnett County Police said Landon Hardie died from injuries he sustained in an accident on Moore Road near Rosemoore Court, in the Suwanee area, around midnight on Sunday. Hardie played golf at Lanier.
“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the tragic passing of our beloved teammate, Landon,” the school’s golf team said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Hardie family during this difficult time.
“Landon made us better people and we will miss him more than words can express!”
Gwinnett Police Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said Hardie was driving a Nissan Altima and was trying to negotiate a curve on Moore Road when his car hit an oncoming vehicle. Hardie was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, but ultimately succumbed to them.
There were no other injuries reported in the accident, according to Winderweedle.
The accident happened near North Gwinnett High School.
Lanier Golf Head Coach Caitlin Schmidt asked the community to support Hardie’s family as they grieve. She also said it will be difficult for Hardie’s teammates as well.
“Please continue to pray for the Hardie family as well as our kids as they begin to navigate the loss of their friend and teammate,” Schmidt said.
Lanier Principal Christopher Martin said, in a letter to parents, that counselors and social workers are available for students who are grieving Hardie’s death. Lanier staff members have been instructed to look out for any student who may be struggling to deal with his death as well.
“This news profoundly saddens us as the loss of such a promising young life touches us all,” Marin said in the letter. “Our hearts and thoughts are with the student’s family, friends, and loved ones as they cope with this tremendous personal loss. Out of respect for our student’s family, I wanted to be sure you heard about this terrible situation from me.
“As news of this student’s passing is shared, we realize that some of our students may need additional support as they grieve for their classmate and friend. We also know that for some of our students, this may be the first time they have experienced a loss and may need support.”
Martin told parents they can call the school at 678-765-4040 if their children are having difficulty dealing with Hardie’s death and need someone to talk to.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
