Interstate 85 south at Sugarloaf Parkway was mostly shut down Friday afternoon because of an overturned truck, but it has reopened.
Gwinnett County Police said the overturned truck caused four lanes of the interstate to be shut down, but the lanes reopened around 3:15 p.m. Prior to the lanes reopening, cars were being funneled into the one remaining lane to get past the scene, according to video footage from Georgia 511.
