Drivers traveling east on state route 316 can expect some headaches on Thursday and Friday as construction crews prepare to place beams for the new interchange being built at Harbins Road.
County officials said lane closures and traffic pacing will take place on the eastbound side of the highway from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on both days. The county is working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to convert the existing intersection at 316 and Harbins Road into a limited access interchange.
"This lane closure will begin approximately a half mile in advance of the Harbins Road Intersection," county officials said. "This lane closure will allow the bridge beams to be brought on site and placed on the bridge’s new structure."
The lane closures and traffic pacing at the intersection won't be limited to this week, however. Additional lane closures and pacing will take place from 8 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday in the eastbound lanes on 316. Crews plan to place five beams each night.
"Pacing traffic means that law enforcement officers place their vehicles at the front of a lane of traffic and slow the traffic to provide a gap of time and space at the construction site without any motorists in the work zone," county officials said. "Message boards will be in place to make motorists aware of the pending work so they can take alternate routes as needed."
