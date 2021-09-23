The Gravel Springs Road at Interstate 85 area is shown in this Google maps aerial image. Gwinnett County officials said weekend lane closures will take place on I-85 in October as crews work on ramp tie-ins for the new interchange that being built at Gravel Springs Road and I-85.
Photo: Google Maps
This illustration shows the layout for the new interchange that is being built at Gravel Springs Road and Interstate 85.
Drivers are going to notice some traffic headaches in October as crews close lanes on Interstate 85 as the work begins on ramp tie-ins for the new interchange at Gravel Springs Road.
E.R. Snell Contractor Inc., the company working on the interchange, will close the outside travel lane and shoulder on I-85 on successive weekends in October to complete asphalt paving for the interchange. The first weekend where this work will take place is Oct. 1 through Oct. 4, with the southbound lanes of I-85 being affected during the weekend. The work will begin at 8 p.m. on Oct. 1 and end at 5 a.m. on Oct. 4.
Crews will then work on the northbound side of I-85 on the weekend of Oct. 8 through Oct. 11. That work will begin at 10 p.m. on Oct. 8 and end at 6 a.m. on Oct. 11.
"The project includes four new ramps from Gravel Springs Road, with turn lanes and traffic signals, sidewalks, sound barriers and retaining walls," Gwinnett County officials said. "The project is funded by local, state and federal funds."
