It’s not often that you find someone who wants to take an unexpected windfall and give it away to those who need the money. It’s certainly a unique situation; however, the lessons learned and the tools available to this investor can be applied to nearly every set of financial circumstances.

I recently spoke with a young investor who was seeking help handling a substantial windfall she received from her father’s estate. She wanted to honor her father’s life passion of giving to charity by creating a plan for giving. She considered just stroking a check, but with such a sizeable amount, she wondered if there were ways to optimize the giving process.

William G. Lako, Jr., CFP®, is a principal at Henssler Financial and a co-host on “Money Talks”—your trusted resource for your money, your future, your life—airing Saturdays at 10 a.m. on AM 920 The Answer. Mr. Lako is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.

