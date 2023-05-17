It’s not often that you find someone who wants to take an unexpected windfall and give it away to those who need the money. It’s certainly a unique situation; however, the lessons learned and the tools available to this investor can be applied to nearly every set of financial circumstances.
I recently spoke with a young investor who was seeking help handling a substantial windfall she received from her father’s estate. She wanted to honor her father’s life passion of giving to charity by creating a plan for giving. She considered just stroking a check, but with such a sizeable amount, she wondered if there were ways to optimize the giving process.
The first step was to look at her financial plan. She had brushed off her own situation because her husband is successful, and they live comfortably. However, they are young, and at the point in their lives that laying out a financial plan would set a trajectory for their future. With so much of their life ahead of them, there was plenty of room for a lot of “what if” situations, and this windfall would put them in a position to be able to plan for a wide variety of outcomes.
We looked at how they were saving for retirement, the possibility of having children they’ll want to send to college, disability insurance should her or her husband become unable to work. With a few minor tweaks to their situation, they were able to create flexibility in their plan without using the inheritance to completely bankroll their lifestyle.
Next, we looked at ways to give that would benefit their current situation. We looked at transferring some of the highly appreciated assets she had in her own investments and investing some of the cash from the windfall. By donating her appreciated stocks, she was able to give the same dollar amount to the charity but was able to avoid the capital gains on her investment and reset their cost basis.
To create a long-term giving program, she had several options, including donor-advised funds, family foundations, revocable trusts, and charitable remainder trusts. A donor-advised fund would allow for a lump sum donation and respective tax deduction now but would then allow her to take time finding a charitable cause, as they do not have an annual minimum distribution requirement. Assets in the fund can be invested, making the gift more impactful. She could also continue to give to the fund each year, so she would not have to commit the entire inheritance at once. Annual donations to the donor-advised fund could allow her and her husband to control their tax situation. A family foundation could exist in perpetuity and give her more control over the investment choices and grant decisions; however, they come with more tax stringent rules regarding investment style, reporting requirements, required annual distribution amounts, and an annual excise tax on net investment income.
A revocable trust would allow her to have access to the funds should she need it, while a charitable remainder trust would be an irrevocable gift that could be set up to provide her an income stream with the remaining assets going to charity when the trust ends.
In the end, her decision was influenced by the financial plan she and her husband had in place, their tax situation, and their estate plan wishes.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
William G. Lako, Jr., CFP®, is a principal at Henssler Financial and a co-host on “Money Talks”—your trusted resource for your money, your future, your life—airing Saturdays at 10 a.m. on AM 920 The Answer. Mr. Lako is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.
An energy boost always helps to kick start a work morning and can keep us going throughout the day. What is your go-to energy source?
Don't see your choice? Let us know in the comments how you power through your week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.