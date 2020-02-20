Thanks to rains that fell in the area this week, Lake Lanier is getting closer to breaking a high water level record that was set nearly 60 years ago.
The midnight pool level at the lake on Wednesday night was 1,076.64 feet, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the lake. That was 0.56 feet below the record high level of 1,077.2 feet set on April 10, 1964. Although the record was not broken Wednesday, that does not account for rain that fell in the area on Thursday.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a higher level seen on the lake — 1,076.72 feet — just after 4 p.m. Thursday, however.
Midnight pool levels at Lake Lanier are updated daily online by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the lake. Lake levels can be found at water.sam.usace.army.mil/gage/bufelev.htm.
The USGS lake information can be found at on.doi.gov/2PdgaXf.
