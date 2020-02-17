A wet winter can quickly turn things around on Lake Lanier, as anyone who has watched the lake's water level rise this month can probably attest.
When 2020 began, the lake was more than two feet below its full pool level. A month and a half later, it is now more than five feet above its full pool level of 1,071 feet mainly because of an influx of water over the last week and a half.
Lake Lanier had a midnight pool level of 1,076.21 feet on Sunday night — and that's not even the highest the water level has risen since Feb. 6. It was at 1,076.31 feet on Valentine's Day, the second highest water level ever recorded on the lake — and the highest level seen in more than half a century.
The levels seen over the weekend were higher the peaks of 1,076.1 feet seen on Feb. 24, 2019, and 1,075.48 feet on Jan. 31, 2015, during the last two times when lake levels surged this high above the full pool level.
In fact, the lake level hasn't been this high since April 1964, when the water level peaked at 1,077.2 feet on April 10, according to Army Corps of Engineers historical records.
A wet February that has included lots of rain and some snow are to blame for the latest sudden rise in the lake level.
Midnight pool level data recorded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shows the lake saw a sudden jump of nearly two feet — going from 1,071.21 feet to 1,073.18 feet — on Feb. 6 alone, and the lake level generally went on steady incline after that.
Lake Lanier's water level may get even closer to the record this week. Daily Post news partner, FOX 5 Atlanta, is forecasting high chances of rain in metro Atlanta from Tuesday until Thursday.
