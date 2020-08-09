A ribbon cutting for the new La Quinta Inn by Wyndham in Braselton was held last week.
Family and friends of Dr. Dharmesh Patel and Harry Patel, franchise owners, gathered for the event which welcomed Braselton’s newest hotel. The hotel features 106 rooms on four floors and is located at 200 Kaival Lane off Georgia Highway 53. It overlooks Interstate 85 near the historic downtown area and will employ 20 people.
“Each room has hardwood floors, refrigerators, microwaves and coffee/tea makers,” said Sonia Sewell, the hotel’s office and marketing sales manager. “We provide a complimentary, hot breakfast each morning. Our hotel boasts a boardroom meeting space and banquet facilities to accommodate 125 persons.”
Other amenities include free Wi-Fi, electric car charging, an outdoor pool, fire pit and fitness area. The hotel is also pet friendly.
Buy Local Braselton assisted the hotel with its ribbon cutting.
