After fluctuating earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, Kroger's store hours in metro Atlanta are changing again.
The grocery store chain's Atlanta division announced it is reducing its hours, starting Sunday, with 11 p.m. set as the new closing time. The Atlanta division includes stores in Georgia, South Carolina and eastern Alabama.
“The new hours will provide additional time for our associates to clean and sanitize stores in keeping with our COVID-19 protocols, as well as to organize and replenish shelves,” Kroger Atlanta Division spokesman Felix Turner said in a statement.
Like many retailers, Kroger — which closed at 1 a.m. before the pandemic — significantly reduced its hours at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but gradually extended them back, eventually to midnight.
Now, it is rolling them back again, albeit by one hour.
Kroger said the change does not affect pharmacy or fuel center hours.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.