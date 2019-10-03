Kroger officials in Atlanta reacted after news broke that the parent company is looking to cut an unspecified number of jobs.
Several media reports surfaced Wednesday and Thursday about the Kroger Company planning to cut jobs. The reports did not specify the type, number and locations of jobs expected to be impacted.
The Atlanta Division covers Kroger stores in Georgia, South Carolina and eastern Alabama.
"The Atlanta Division is constantly evolving to ensure we build the teams and leaders who will deliver an amazing experience for our customers and associates both now and in the future," the company's local division officials said in a statement.
"Our division operates independently but we are taking steps to ensure we have the right talent in the right store leadership positions."
That statement is similar to one several outlets quoted a national Kroger spokesperson as providing on the matter. The national statement used in some outlets, such as supermarketews.com, indicate that at least some divisions in Kroger will evaluate their middle-management and team structures.
The plan is to keep the company's resources closer to customers, multiple news outlets reported.
The Atlanta Division's statement, however, made no reference to middle-management or team structures.