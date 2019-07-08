Back-to-school season is approaching, and it's never too early for teachers to save on school supplies.
Kroger is sponsoring an event at Infinite Energy Arena on Tuesday that will provide free school supplies teachers in metro-Atlanta School districts.
Teachers can present their school ID at Infinite Energy Center at 10 a.m. on Tuesday for the 2019 Teacher Supply Giveaway Starting, according to a Facebook post from Gwinnett County Public Schools.
Educators with a valid ID, will receive one reusable bag they can fill with up to $30 in free, school-related items, while supplies last.
Some school-related items may include copier paper, tape, dry erase markers, facial tissues and hand sanitizer. Items are subject to change due to availability. The event is open to all metro-Atlanta teachers.