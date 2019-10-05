You can add pink ribbons to the shopping list the next time you go grocery shopping.
Kroger's Atlanta Division announced this past week that it is seeking to raise awareness of breast cancer this month by selling pink paper ribbons through Oct. 26. Proceeds from sales of the ribbons will be donated to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
The grocer has set a goal of raising $400,000. The Atlanta Division raised $434,000 to Susan G. Komen for the Cure last year.
“Kroger is passionate about our efforts to support the fight against breast cancer,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “We are excited to be taking action because that is what it will take to beat this disease. It's not enough to wear a pink ribbon and say that we support the breast cancer cause.
"We are showing that we are 'More Than Pink' by getting out there, participating, fundraising, and focusing on the core mission of Susan G. Komen for the Cure: Care, Research, Community and Action.”
Kroger also said it is helping people dealing with breast cancer, and their families, with meal planning and other resources through www.SharingCourage.com.
“Cancer affects the entire family, not just the patient,” Turner said. “Although we can’t cure cancer, we can do our part to develop recipes for healthy meals that cancer caregivers can make for their loved ones to help fuel the fight against this terrible disease.”