Kroger announced on Monday that its Atlanta division has a lot of positions that it is trying to fill ahead of the upcoming holiday season.
The division — which includes stores in Georgia, South Carolina and east Alabama — will host the grocery store chain is calling a "hybrid" hiring event on Wednesday to fill 1,500 jobs across its region. It's being called a "hybrid" because Kroger officials will interview job candidates in person as well as virtually.
“It’s an exciting time to work in grocery retail, and we are committed to offering a culture of opportunity and a career with purpose, including competitive pay, benefits and flexible schedules,” Kroger Atlanta division spokesman Felix Turner said.
The event will last from 2 until 5 p.m., and anyone who is interested in applying for one of the positions can register in advance at jobs.kroger.com. The company will hiring workers to fill all positions, which Kroger officials said includes store leader; customer service manager; personal shopper; e-commerce specialist; digital marketing manager; software engineer; data architect; delivery driver; warehouse worker; machine operator; category and procurement manager; financial analyst; pharmacist; pharmacy technician; project manager; and administrative support jobs.
Kroger officials said the company will offer workers benefits, training, resources and support so they can develop as employees.
“We truly want our associates to have a rewarding and uplifting experience while meeting our customers’ needs and delivering on our promise to be in-stock, fresh and friendly,” Turner said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.