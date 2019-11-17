A 21-year-old Kroger employee was arrested Sunday morning after stabbing a co-worker at the Kroger store located at 1911 Grayson Highway in unincorporated Grayson, Gwinnett County police said.
The victim, a 59-year-old woman, was stabbed in the neck, hands and legs. She was transported to Northside Gwinnett Hospital. Her name has not been released.
Akin Williams, 21, of Snellville, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He was taken to the Gwinnett County jail where he is being held without bond. Police said there may be additional charges filed against Williams.
Police were called to the scene around 6 a.m. Sunday.