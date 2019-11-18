A 21-year-old Kroger employee was arrested Sunday morning after stabbing his supervisor at the store located at 1911 Grayson Highway in unincorporated Grayson, Gwinnett County police said.
The victim, 59-year-old Grayson woman Maria Mosher, was stabbed in the neck, hands and legs by Kroger employee Akin Williams, 21. She was transported to Northside Gwinnett Hospital where she had surgery. Police identified her as Williams' supervisor and said her injuries were still being treated on Monday afternoon.
The motive for the stabbing, police said, is still unknown. When asked by police why Williams stabbed her, Mosher said, "Akin doesn't like her and he's not right in the head," according to a police report.
Williams, listed as a resident of Snellville, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment. He was taken to the Gwinnett County jail where he is being held without bond.
Police were called to the scene around 6 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, Mosher was on the floor of the break room covered in blood, according to a police report.
In the police report, an officer described the altercation based on security video in the store. The officer wrote that Williams was purchasing an item at checkout at approximately 5 a.m. when Mosher entered the break room. Williams entered the break room while Mosher was at her locker, closed the door and began repeatedly punching her in the face and body.
Police said, after several minutes, Williams retrieved something from the pocket. Police said he continued his attack on Mosher and blood was visible on the floor. After several minutes, Williams stopped attacking her and began to clean up blood off the floor, the police report said. When Mosher tried to leave the room, police said Williams slammed her on the floor and she appeared to lose consciousness. Police said Williams dragged her across the floor and kicked her in the head when she appeared to gain consciousness.
Police said Mosher attempted to leave and Williams fought her for "at least half an hour." At approximately 6 a.m., another employee entered the break room and saw Mosher and Williams, who was still trying to clean up Mosher's blood. The witness told police that Williams claimed to have already called for an ambulance. When she returned to the room after looking for one, Williams was gone. She asked Mosher what happened, police said, and Mosher told the employee Williams had attacked her with a knife.
Another Kroger employee told police that Williams had asked for a knife the day before. When asked why he needed one, Williams said he needed to open boxes, according to police. The employee told police they did not give Williams a knife.
Store management told police Williams was not scheduled to work Sunday and the store was not open to shoppers at the time of the attack.
The police report said an employee followed Williams around the store after the attack until police arrived. Employees told police Williams was seen pushing a shopping cart with a garbage bag in it and he stopped in the meat department to wash his hands.
Police said additional charges may be forthcoming as detectives investigate the crime.