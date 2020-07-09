Snellville residents will soon be able to get hot Krispy Kreme donuts on Scenic Highway.
Krispy Kreme announced its new location in the former Pollo Tropical location at 1635 Scenic Highway will open its doors to the public Tuesday. The shop will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
“Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved sweet treat brands around and we look forward to serving our neighbors and others throughout the area melt-in-your-mouth doughnuts,” Krispy Kreme District Manager Maurice Gilbert said. “We couldn’t be happier join the Snellville community.”
The new location will have a range of offers available as surprises for customers during the grand opening week. The surprises include "Celebration Dozen Ticket," which is good for one free dozen original glazed donuts per month for one year.
Customers are also encouraged to show their enthusiasm for the new restaurant's opening on social media by using the hashtag #KrispyKreme and by tagging @krispykreme.
Krispy Kreme officials said the new Snellville location will have 70 employees and feature a new "Hot" sign, digital menu boards and in-shop self service pickup.
Due to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, Krispy Kreme is allowing customers to buy donuts through its smart phone app for door-side pick-up as well as delivery up to 10 miles from the shop. The drive-thru and an option to pickup orders in the lobby are also available.
Krispy Kreme said there will be a dine-in option available for customers at its new Snellville location as well.
