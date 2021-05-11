Norcross Mayor Craig Newton doesn’t have to guess whether there is still a need for food assistance in the community because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He saw it with his own eyes this past Saturday during a distribution event organized by the Korean American Association of Greater Atlanta at the organization’s center in Norcross. About 7,500 boxes of food were distributed at the event.
“People were lining up two hours before the scheduled time to pick up boxes of food,” Newton said. “We did have enough for everyone that came out, but it was (down to) the very last boxes.”
Saturday’s distribution event is one of several weekly distribution events that the Korean American Association of Greater Atlanta is hosting this month, which is also Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.
In all, about 26,000 boxes of fresh food, such as vegetables and meat, is expected to be distributed across the distribution events, according to Brian Kim, who is one of the food distribution program’s organizers.
“(It’s) a philanthropy group (working) with a local group to deliver food to people who need it, especially under the COVID-19,” Kim said.
The events, and this past Saturday’s one in particular, are intended to serve two purposes. One is to provide food to families who are struggling because of the pandemic. The other is to bring the community together in light of the shootings at two Asian-owned spas in Atlanta and Cherokee County in March, Kim said.
Among the city’s elected leaders in attendance at the event on Saturday were Newton and Norcross City Councilwoman Arlene Beckles. Solicitor General Brian Whiteside was there as well.
“We have a very good example of a philanthropy group collaborating with local residents, so it may (present) a solution to Asian hate crimes or Black Lives Matter,” Kim said. “We all matter. We are one. We wanted to emphasize that we are one and we wanted to share that together.”
Newton said the city “abhors” any violence committed against a group in the community.
“I see us humans as a chain and any chain that’s weak affects the entire link, and the Asian community is a part of that link and a part of our human chain,” the mayor said. “Attacks against minorities in the last four years have become more prevalent, so the Norcross City Council, at our last meeting, passed a resolution against hate and against discrimination.”
And, as further signs of the need for food assistance, Newton said the city previously partnered with the owners of Global Mall on Jimmy Carter Boulevard to feed about 6,000 people. He said Neighbors Helping Neighbors is planning to hold a food drive on Saturday at Thrasher Park to fill at least 10 bins of food for the community.
“A lot of people just simply don’t talk about the fact that there is a need out there, but there is a need and we’re trying to do our part,” Newton said.
Another Korean American Association of Greater Atlanta food distribution event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the organization’s center, which is located at 5900 Brook Hollow Parkway in Norcross, with Gwinnett County Commissioner Ben Ku in attendance.
Kim said subsequent distribution events are expected to take place on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.