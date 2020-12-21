The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners has always been Kirkland Carden's ultimate goal, according to Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris.
Harris, who worked with Carden when he was on the Duluth City Council, recalled the first time she heard him talk about his interest in learning not only what he needed to know to be a county commissioner, but what path he'd need to take to gain that knowledge.
"Years ago — I'm not just talking about a couple, but several years ago — he came to several of us with this vision," Harris said. "He said, 'You know, I really want to make it to the county commissioners seat and I really want to see some changes take place. What can I do to prepare myself for this?'
"I really admire that and I know a lot of us will be saying the same thing: Kirkland asks to be mentored. He likes to learn. He asks a lot of questions. He gathers his facts."
On Monday, Carden became the first of three new commissioners, who will take office on Jan. 1, to be sworn in. Fellow Commissioner-elect Jasper Watkins will be sworn in on Wednesday and Commission Chairwoman-elect Nicole Love Hendrickson will be sworn in Dec. 28.
Carden told well-wishers that he is looking forward to serving the constituents of Commission District 1, which includes parts of Duluth, Berkeley Lake, Suwanee and Sugar Hill.
"Today, we have much to celebrate," said Carden, who took his oath on a family Bible that dates back to 1860. "However, we also have great challenges that lie ahead. We're still in the midst of a public health crisis that has claimed the lives of 575 Gwinnettians. That has weakened our local economy, damaged family finances and fundamentally changed our way of life.
"At the same time, we're experienced some of the worst traffic congestion ... We face a housing affordability problem which contributed to homelessness. Parts of our community, such as the Gwinnett Place area have been neglected and need public sector investment."
Carden's ceremony heavily featured his political roots in Duluth. Not only did Harris speak at the beginning of the ceremony, but Duluth City Councilman Greg Whitlock also spoke at the event about Carden's rise through the ranks in the city.
Before he was a city councilman, Carden participated in the Duluth L.E.A.D.S. municipal government education program as well as the Duluth Police Academy, and served on the city's Zoning Board of Appeals and Parks and Recreation Board.
Whitlock recalled how, when Carden was still a student at Georgia State University, he asked the councilman about his role in helping to lead the city. Whitlock said Carden was interviewing him for a class project, but also used it as an opportunity to explore his own interest in how government worked. He went on to praise Carden's character and work as a city councilman.
"I believe Kirkland to have a strong moral character, and I do give (Carden's mother, Regina) credit for that," Whitlock said. "I of course give Kirkland credit for that too. It is very hard to keep your foundation close to you as you go through the world (with) people trying to get you follow down a different path.
"To hold true to what is right is hard to do sometimes in this world, and Kirkland has proven that he is capable of doing that."
Outgoing District 1 Commissioner Jace Brooks, who delivered the invocation at the swearing-in ceremony, also praised his successor, as well as the other incoming commissioners.
"I have immensely high hopes for these new commissioners, for the new administration coming in," Brooks said. "I do think that they are the right ones at this time."
After the ceremony, Carden said one his first goals as a commission, once he officially takes office in January, will be the passage of the county's budget. That vote will take place at his first meeting, on Jan. 5, and Carden said one of the things he is trying to fight to get included in the budget is funding to provide warming shelters in the heart of this winter, when nighttime temperatures will likely be the coldest of the season.
He is also looking forward to working with his fellow commissioners — the entire commission will be made up of Democrats for the first time in about 40 years or close to it — on addressing transit expansion in Gwinnett.
Carden said he expects the issue, which has been defeated at the ballot box twice in the last two years, will come up as a referendum again, but the timing is uncertain.
It's possible a vote could be scheduled for November 2022, but with the county's special purpose local option sales tax set to be on the ballot that year, a transit referendum could get pushed back to November 2024 to give both it and SPLOST a better chance of passing.
One of the lessons from the 2019 failed referendum was that it was better to put it on a general election ballot than a special election ballot. Indeed, even though the referendum failed again on Nov. 3, it came very close to passing, much closer than it did last year.
"As a board, we're trying to figure out what the next referendum date will be," Carden said. "We have not discussed the details of what that plan will look like. We have said, whether its two or four years, this issue will be addressed.
"There will be another referendum on the ballot. The issue of transportation is too important to not address."
