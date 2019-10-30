A Gwinnett County ethics board will hand the county an unusual Christmas present in December: a hearing on a complaint about comments a county commissioner made about the leader of a controversial pro-immigration enforcement group.
The ethics board assembled to hear the complaint that Dustin Inman Society founder D.A. King filed against Commissioner Marlene Fosque met for the first time Wednesday. The five-member panel picked its chairman and vice-chairman, underwent ethics training and decided to schedule two hearings for December.
The first hearing will be a preliminary hearing on Dec. 9. The second, and more crucial, one will be an evidenciary hearing — where testimony will be given and evidence presented — held on Dec. 19.
The ethics complaint stems from a 287(g) forum Fosque hosted — which King participated in at the invitation of Sheriff Butch Conway — in late July, as well as critical comments the commissioner made after the fact about King's participation.
King filed the complaint in response to the comments Fosque made at the Aug. 6 commission meeting, during which she denounced King's participation in the forum while citing the Southern Poverty Law Center's assessment of the Dustin Inman Society as a hate group.
Supporters of the organization and King have denounced the Southern Poverty Law Center and called its legitimacy into question over the hate group assessment.
“This individual, as noted by an anti-defamation league director, has ties to the extreme elements of the anti-immigrant movement, spewing hatred and ... (intimidating) advocacy groups," Fosque said in August.
"This man from Cobb County, he should have never been invited by Sheriff Butch Conway to participate in our local Gwinnett discussion.”
In his complaint against Fosque said she violated state laws concerning defamation by "making charges against Plaintiff’s work with his non-profit organization the Dustin Inman Society and by uttering disparaging words causing special damages" to King.
"(The) actions of the Defendant clearly demonstrate an occasion where she did not uphold the laws of the State of Georgia as required by the relevant portion of the Gwinnett Code of Ordinances,” King wrote in the complaint.
Ethics board attorney Read Gignilliat said King does not have an attorney on record to represent him during the proceedings at this time. King did not attend this week's ethics board organizational meeting.
"Mr. King and (Fosque attorney Steve Reilly) were told they didn't need to be here for this organizational meeting so don't draw any inferences from his not being here," Gignilliat said.
Reilly declined to comment on King's complaint after the meeting Wednesday. The commissioner has 30 days, however, to submit to the ethics board a written response to King's complaint.
Reilly said a response will be filed, but it likely won't be until late November.
"It will take most of the 30 days before it's actually filed I anticipate," Reilly said.
The ethics board chose attorney David Will as its chairman. In 2017, Will served as chairman of the only other ethics board assembled to hear a complaint against a county commissioner — in that case it was Commissioner Tommy Hunter.
Scott Drake was picked to serve as the board's vice-chairman. Drake was appointed by Fosque — who is allowed under county ordinance to appoint one member of the ethics board — to serve on the panel.
The ethics board is a recommending body only. It will issue a recommendation to the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners for sanctions against Fosque, with the most severe punishment being a written reprimand.
The county commissioners will make the final decision on whether to sanction Fosque.