The economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus has made times tough for many local businesses, but one Gwinnett-based business is trying to provide a pick-me-up for healthcare workers while changing its model to stay alive.
King of Pops was founded in 2010 by Shiloh High School brothers Steven and Nick Carse with a few thousand dollars and an ice cream cart. In a decade it’s grown to produce almost 500 different flavors of popsicles. King of Pops motto is to bring "Unexpected Moments of Happiness" to its customers and community, and it’s trying to provide a few of those moments to people working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
King of Pops launched a Go Fund Me campaign to raise $25,000 to distribute 10,000 pops to healthcare workers at hospitals throughout the Southeastern U.S., mostly in the Atlanta area. Steven Carse said Friday there was a delivery planned for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta over the weekend. The fundraiser had reached $6,443 from 203 donors on Friday afternoon. If the fundraiser goes beyond the goal, King of Pops will schedule more deliveries.
“The idea was, ‘These guys are doing a lot,’ so let’s safely give them a treat that will take this off their mind for a while,” Steven Carse said.
King of Pops’ social media has taken a sympathetic tone toward small businesses. As a business owner that relies heavily on local partnerships and connections, Carse said the business is altering its own model as it tries to survive the financial crisis to come.
Prior to the economic breakdown in March, King of Pops’ business model could be divided into thirds. One third was wholesale at major stores that carry local brands such as Whole Foods and Fresh Market or other local supermarkets and stores. That, at the moment, is still doing well, Carse said. The other third, catering, is essentially 100 percent gone. King of Pops also gained business by selling push carts, which was typically tied to large gatherings. Those sales have also dropped with the exceptions of a couple pick-up locations that are still open.
King of Pops is looking toward individuals in the short term and, in the long term, online retail to sustain and hopefully grow the business.
King of Pops is turning to individuals to buy coolers of their pops at wholesale and sell them in their own communities, either for a cause or for income. These “micro-delivery” partners, Carse said, may be a source of revenue in the short term.
King of Pops will conduct interviews for partner applicants to see if they’re fitting ambassadors for the brand and have at least some direction and grit to follow through with their end of the deal. It’s not something King of Pops imagined it would be doing when it was founded 10 years ago.
“We’re having to re-invent new sales channels, and I think the timing is actually interestingly good,” Carse said. “People are in a spot where they are trying to look for ways to make some money, we think we’re a great op for the right person to do that.”
The last addition to the model is an online store and not just for pops. Five years ago, King of Pops ownership dipped their toes in the distribution market with a company called P10 Foods. That’s expanding with a brand called Rainbow Provisions, which plans to be will be a spot where customers could get pantry items, local beverages and a catalog of artisan products from local partners with free delivery.
It’s a response to the delays in deliveries from companies like Amazon Fresh and Instacart while consumers opt to order online rather than venture to grocery stores.
“The online store, we talked about but never made the time for it,” Carse said. “With Amazon Fresh and Instacart having delays, there’s a need for food delivery.”
