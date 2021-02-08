Kidsignments, the semi-annual consignment sale, is back this week at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds and is again following COVID-19 protocols.
The consignment sale was last held in September, when it used new protocols in light of the ongoing pandemic. Jeri Lynn, organizer of the sale, said the event, which runs through Saturday, will be held this week with those some protocols in place.
Those include:
• Masks are required for entry to the sale
• All items from sellers are sanitized as they enter the building.
• The buildings will be sprayed daily using special sprayer and Bioesque.
• Limited occupancy to help with social distancing.
• Reduced seller limit.
• Virtual lines
"Kidsignments takes the safety our shoppers, helpers, sellers, off-duty police and all that participate in this event very seriously and has joined fellow businesses across the state that have committed to the Georgia Safety Promise," Lynn said. "We are proud to make the Georgia Safety Promise to help keep Georgia and our community safe, working, and open for business."
The sale includes gently used infant, kids, teen and maternity clothing, shoes, accessories, games, puzzles, toys, bikes, baby equipment and more.
For more information, go to www.kidsignments.com.
