The semi-annual Kidsignments sale is back this week and runs through Saturday at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.

The sale features quality, gently used infant, kids, teen and maternity clothing, shoes, accessories, games, puzzles, toys, bikes, baby equipment and much more from more than 1,000 families who are sellers at the event.

