The semi-annual Kidsignments sale is back this coming week and runs through Saturday at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.
The sale features quality, gently used infant, kids, teen and maternity clothing, shoes, accessories, games, puzzles, toys, bikes, baby equipment and much more from more than 1,000 families who are sellers at the event.
“We are trying hard to continue this event despite the challenges caused by COVID,” said Jeri Lyn, who organizes and founded the event. “This is our fourth event since COVID. We have extended our number of event days, offered additional discount days and modified our sale floor to be able to allow for shoppers to more easily social distance.
“Like other places, we are short on helpers and appreciate patience as we do all we can to make this event happen.”
If You Go This week’s schedule at the Kidsignments sale at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds: Monday, Feb. 27: 9 a.m.to 7 p.m. (no infants, children or carriers until after 1 p.m.) Tuesday, Feb. 28: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Items are 25% off unless tag has a ‘NR’) Thursday, March 2: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Items are 33% off unless tag has a ‘NR’) Friday, March 3: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Items are 40% off unless tag has a ‘NR’) Saturday, March 4: 9 a.m.to 6 p.m. (Items are 50% off unless tag has a ‘NR’)
