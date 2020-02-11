Michelle Earnhardt wandered around a convention center at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds with her daughter, Sophie, shopping for toys. Sophie pulled out a plastic bag with Power Rangers actions figures.
"I used to play with those when I was a kid," Michelle told her daughter.
Jackie Mangus, Michelle's mother and Sophie's grandmother, said she used to take Michelle to Kidsignments, a semi-annual Gwinnett-based kids consignment pop-up shop, when she was Sophie's age.
"You never know what you can find here," Michelle said. "There are all kinds of gems and collectors items."
Haven Choi wasn't old enough to pick out her own toys last year. At 17 months old, she was giving everything a durability test. On Tuesday, she was particularly fascinated with a miniature toy kitchen.
Her mom, Erica Choi, and grandmother, Cathi Wright, said they got her a toy shopping cart, beach toys and play food. The prices and selection have turned them into return customers at Kidsignments.
It's the 25th year of Kidsignments' Spring/Summer sale. Kidsignements started 25 years ago in Jeri Lynn's driveway when she was selling her two-year-old son's baby clothes and looking for replacements. The event has grown to provide gently used clothing and items meant for infants, toddlers and teens from more than 1,500 sellers.
Kidsignments carries clothing ranging in size from preemie to size 16, junior and young men’s clothing, plus pre-assembled toys, baby equipment and maternity clothes.
February's event opened Tuesday and will be open at 9 a.m. through Saturday at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. On Thursday and Friday, select items will be 25% off. On Saturday, select items are 50% off.
Cashiers accept cash, local checks, Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover with a photo ID.
Prices are generally about 20% to 40% of what the item cost when it was new. The seller then receives 70% of the selling price of their items. Kidsignments retains 30% as well as the one-time-per-event charge of $11.50 to assist with rent, heating and air, postage, advertising and the other costs associated with running a sale of this size.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.