Woodstock resident and model train enthusiast James Bando leaned over a table filled with train pieces at the 57th Atlanta Model Train Show at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth Saturday and began to stroke his chin.
Bando was looking for some end-scale cars to run on his circus train with larger G-scale figures on them, as if they were people riding a children’s train at a park. He found at least 10 Barnum and Bailey end-scale cars that fit what he was looking for, but he had to figure out which ones to buy since he couldn’t buy all of them.
So he carefully examined the items laid out before him, stroking his chin as he pondered which ones he should buy.
“I wanted to pick the four most exciting cars so that when we have visitors, it will excite the eye,” Bando said. “If it was dull, I didn’t want it so much. I wanted something with more color so I tried to pick four out of the 10 or so that were the most colorful and exciting to the eye.”
About 2,500 people were estimated to have visited the one-day model train show Saturday, according to Alan Altman, who is with Golden Spike Enterprises, which put on the show.
Nearly 400 tables were filled with model train pieces and related equipment and other train-related items available for sale. There were also eight model train displays running, giving model train enthusiasts and young children something to enthrall them.
“We have a lot of families, a lot of collectors who have model train layouts (attending the show),” Altman said. “We have people who just collect certain types of trains, certain railroads, certain gauges. Everyone has their own little niche.”
Athens Bend Track Group member Michael Hahn said he was excited to find a kit for a rare scale model train church building made by German model train set manufacturer Faller.
“I knew it existed, but I’d never seen it before, and I’ve been in this business for 30 years or more,” Hahn said. “So (a dealer) had it and I bought it ...
“Every now and then, you find gems like that and it makes it all worthwhile. As far as I’m concerned, the day is made just by finding that one model kit.”
But some of the biggest excitement came from young kids who marveled as they watched the trains go by in the displays.
The displays featured a range of little details to give the sets the feel of a small community. Some had mining towns and small town downtowns. One had a scale replica of Stone Mountain with visitors laying on blankets on the lawn facing the mountain.
A couple even had Godzilla rampaging through communities as trains whizzed by.
“I just like the trains,” Fayette County youth Matthew Richards, 7, said.
Richards used a cellphone camera to record video of trains going by in the various displays. His father, Jack, said he and his son come to the show each year.
It’s the only show they attend during the year and they make a weekend trip of it and stay overnight in the Duluth area.
“Matthew has always been into trains so this is kind of our special little trip we do every year,” Jack Richards said. “It’s very special.”
Similar stories could be found at other displays.
Loganville resident Jason Burkett brought his 3-year-old son, Tyson, to the show. They sat on the floor together and chatted as they watched a long train pass by at one of the displays.
“This is our second (model train show) that he and I have been to, mainly because he’s been fascinated with trains since he was 1-year-old,” Burkett said. “It’s just kind of feeding the habit.”
Meanwhile, Tucker youth Noah Harper, 5, flipped switches at one station set up to let kids drive model trains and watched with glee as he made a locomotive start and stop.
“I like that you can control them and we can push the buttons,” Harper said with giddy excitement. “I like model trains and real trains.”
Altman said Golden Spike Enterprises will host another model train show at the Infinite Energy Center from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Jan. 18.