Olivia Mewborn was cooking against some rival barbecue grillers on Saturday afternoon at the fifth edition of the Sip & Swine BBQ Festival at Coolray Field.
Mewborn, a 10-year-old pit master from Cumming, placed second in the state in the Georgia Barbecue Championship’s Kids Q division last year. Mewborn helped make Saturday’s competition in Lawrenceville highly competitive, plus last year’s first place team were also there.
Mewborn, whose been grilling since she was six years old, said the thing she takes away the most from barbecue competitions is a feeling of confidence and independence.
“My favorite part is feeling like I’m actually cooking this, or that I might win something,” Mewborn said. “It’s just really fun to make the food.”
Mewborn said she experiments with recipes from time to time. On Saturday, she and about a dozen Kids Q contestants made their own take on meatballs. Mewborn’s were cooked with onion, bacon bits, cheese and two dry rubs. She dunked them in a secret sauce.
While it’s the fifth year of one of Gwinnett’s biggest barbecue festivals and competitions, it’s the first year the competition hosted the Kid Q.
Jim Lloyd — Chairman for the Home of Hope Board of Directors, Sip & Swine BBQ Festival organizer and CEO of the Lawrenceville-based InsuranceHub — said the Kid Q was designed as a way for kids to play a role in a charity event and help other kids in their community while having fun.
“You want to get more kids back into barbecue and the competition, and it’s catching on,” Lloyd said.
The addition of the Kids Q is an example of the event’s continued growth in five years. Over the last four years, the event has raised $150,000 for Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter. More than 15,000 attendees came last year, and Lloyd expected at least another 12,000 this year.
For the fifth festival, Lloyd said 102 barbecue teams attended with 125 vendors setting up booths in the parking lot outside the Gwinnett Stripers’ stadium. Lloyd said all of the proceeds benefit Home of Hope.
Lloyd and his wife are also a cook team at Sip & Swine. Their trailer is decorated with their team name “Swine and Shine.” There are two brackets of competitors, Backyard and Pro.
Stan Kaminski is an amateur at barbecue, but he has the clout of a pro. The Forsyth County resident has been grilling competitively for six years and organizes the Great Georgia BBQ Festival in Cumming and Hawgin’ on Lanier in Hall County. In his division, contestants submitted a batch of ribs, chicken and pork.
Kaminski explained the game-within-the-game of barbecue competitions. He said backyard grillers sometimes chase a “competition” flavor by replicating the recipes of past champions.
“What you’re going to like and what I’m going to like may be two different things, so it depends on the flavor profile,” Kaminski said. “It’s a challenge.”
Buford residents Trey and Meg Terry have been grilling competitively since 1998. In the professional division, they entered chicken, ribs, pork and brisket.
The Terrys said the quality and flavor of meat is not the biggest distinction between pro and backyard grillers. Trey Terry said he and his wife compete about 18 times per year, where most backyard grillers can make it out to a handful of local competitions.
The Terrys have a few small sponsors for their equipment, but grilling is not their full-time gig. Meg Terry teaches special education at Lanier High School and Trey Terry is a facilities manager with United Rentals. Meg Terry said they start getting the grilling bug whenever they win a few successive competitions. Then they trying to fit more into their busy schedules.
Although their home is a 20-minute drive from Coolray Field, they parked their trailer, slept in bunk beds and woke up at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday to prepare their barbecue. They followed a strict schedule they printed out and covered in plastic inside their trailer.
That’s the Buford couple’s advice to backyard grillers looking to take the leap up: get organized and keep having fun.
“When you win once, it puts a little pep in your step,” Trey Terry said. “You start getting in the groove, like golf.”
