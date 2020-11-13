Keybo Taylor's law enforcement career has been made up of a series of firsts.
He was the first Black person to earn the ranks of sergeant, lieutenant and major in the Gwinnett County Police Department.
He was the first Black person to be made commander of the department's south and east precincts.
Earlier this month, he added another milestone in his career: the first Black person in Gwinnett County history to be elected sheriff.
"Trying to be that inspiration," Taylor said. "I'm honored and I'm humbled. I'm more about trying to make sure we do the right thing and live my life accordingly, and then these things, they come. I had control of the preparation, but then I had to have that opportunity too."
Taylor will become the first new sheriff in Gwinnett County in nearly a quarter of a century when he takes office on Jan. 1. His taking over of the office means some things will change, such as the end of office's participation in the 287(g) program and an at last temporary suspension of the office's rapid response team, while also taking on some new initiatives.
The election of Taylor, who served in the county's police department from 1983 until he retired in 2009, is significant in multiple ways. One key way is that he will be the first person of color to serve as Gwinnett County sheriff.
In another way, he will be the first Democrat to serve as Gwinnett County's sheriff since longtime Sheriff W.J. Dodd left office at the end of 1984. Dodd's departure from the office was not by his own choice — he was defeated that year by a Republican challenger that year as part of a GOP wave that ousted Democrats from power in the county.
Perhaps fittingly, since Dodd was ousted amid a "Red Wave" in the county, Taylor is coming into office as part of a "Blue Wave" in which Democrats have gained the balance of power in Gwinnett for the first time since 1984.
"I feel honored, I feel humbled for this opportunity," Taylor said. "I'm thankful for the fact that the citizens out here in Gwinnett County have entrusted me with this, with this responsibility. It's energizing and inspiring."
But Taylor has a lot of law enforcement experience to rely on as he assumes the role of Gwinnett County's top elected law man.
An unintended career in law enforcement
One unexpected aspect of Taylor's story that emerged as he talked about his background in law enforcement, is that he didn't initially see it as a lifelong career when he joined the Gwinnett County Police Department in 1983.
He sees his entry into the field as something that involved both chance and opportunity.
"I'd had some struggles in college, didn't have the money to go back, really didn't even have the grades to go back to school at the time, so I had to come out," Taylor said. "And, like a lot of folks, I had to mature. I had to come out and understand what was important to me and to putt my priorities straight.
"So, I started with the police department. Never had the intention of staying, and we look at it and say it's a career, but law enforcement just became a way of life for me, and it just became a part of my every day being and at the end I woke up and it was time to retire. So, I've been truly blessed by it."
Taylor did earn college degrees, including a bachelor's degree from Mercer University and a master's degree from Columbus State University, and is a Georgia Command College graduate. He also served as sergeant with the FBI Drug Task Force during his tenure with the police department.
He said he became the first Black person to "make rank" in the department, by becoming a sergeant, in the mid-1990s.
One person at the police department who he credited with being a mentor to him was Carl Goodbar.
"Carl Goodbar was my sergeant when I first went over to narcotics and he taught me so much, not just about policing (but) just shaping my work ethic," Taylor said. "He was that type of person where you couldn't give him anything less than your best."
Plans for the sheriff's office
Taylor is planning to review programs his predecessor, longtime Sheriff Butch Conway, put in place. All of the programs in the Sheriff's Office will be reviewed, he said.
Taylor said the transition from Conway, whom he has known for nearly 40 years, to himself has been going well. The sheriff-elect posted a letter on his Facebook page this past week thanking Conway for his 24 years as sheriff.
One program that Conway started that Taylor said might stay in place is the Jail Dogs program.
"I think I've been pretty clear on the programs that right off the (top) that we're going to do away with, but they've got some good programs going on over there," he said. "One I've not heard anything that would make me tend to believe I would want to do away with is the dog program.
"It seems to get a lot of positive response from the public about that particular program, so I'm looking forward to learning more about it and getting in and seeing more of the details about the program."
But, there is one program that Taylor has no plans of continuing: the Sheriff's Office's participation in the federal 287(g) program. Through the program, the Sheriff's Office has partnered with federal immigration officials by placing holds on jail inmates who are found to not be U.S. citizens and then turning them over to federal agents.
"We're going to end our portion of the participation in that program on Jan. 1," Taylor said. "We're not going to be using any more of the Sheriff's Office resources in the 287(g) program, but we're going to make sure we communicate with the ICE management and let them know exactly where we stand and what that lack of participation is going to look like."
Another program that will get a thorough review will be the Rapid Response Team at the Gwinnett County Jail. The team has been the subject of lawsuits regarding allegations of excessive force being used against inmates at the county jail.
"The first thing we're going to do is suspect that operation until we get a chance to come in and thoroughly do our own assessment of it," Taylor said. "We're going to have to assess personnel, training, policies and procedures and do some research to find out what we can do and what steps we can take immediately and long-term to reduce some of those issues."
But there are programs of his own that Taylor is looking to start as sheriff.
Issues of trust between communities of color and law enforcement has been a major topic surrounding public safety in recent years as new reports of people of color dying during or after encounters with police or deputies have emerged.
It has been a major issue that sparked protests this year in light of the deaths of people such as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks, who were all killed during or after encounters with police.
"There's been a gap and there's a lot of mistrust, a lack of transparency," Taylor said. "So, for me, as a Black male, I'm in a unique position to know and understand more about the needs of the Black communities.
"And, what I'm also willing to do is make sure that we have a command staff that is diverse and is reflective, as best we can, of the citizens here in Gwinnett County."
He would also like to addressing mental health issues that people who deputies may encounter might be dealing with. That includes getting deputies training on how to deal with people who suffering from mental health issues and looking into ways to help those people get the assistance they need rather than locking them up in jail.
Taylor is also looking to create new programs designed to be community oriented. He said he would like to work with local partners on a Gwinnett-specific drug education program, akin to the D.A.R.E. program, for example.
Other programs he would like to see the Sheriff's Office take on include getting deputies into schools in an educational capacity rather than in an enforcement capacity, and putting more resources in the community.
"Especially in communities of color so that they're seeing our deputies out here, again in a non-enforcement capacity," Taylor said.
Aiming to be a role model for a younger generation
The educational aspect in the schools is something that Taylor envisions as prevention where deputies serve as role models to young people and influence them to make positive life decisions. That goes back to the drug education program that he would like to see in place.
"But, when you look at these kids out here now, they're dealing with so much more," Taylor said. "It's not just drug issues. There's gang issues, human trafficking issues, there's bullying issues out here. Our youth, they're faced with so much more today probably than what you'd see our kids was faced with 30 years ago.
"So, we need to put some programs in place to help these kids cope with these things."
And, as Gwinnett's first Black sheriff, Taylor said he wants to be a role model for young people of color to encourage them to strive to be high achievers.
"I want to continue to being that person that is an inspiration to these young people out here," he said. "You know, live your life, live your best life, but in the course of living your best life, know that the sky's really the limit for you. Whatever your situation is today, you can overcome it."
