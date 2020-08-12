Keybo Taylor will be the Democratic Party's nominee for sheriff in this fall's general election.
Taylor defeated Curtis Clemons in the Democratic runoff for the sheriff's seat on Tuesday, by a margin of 54.66% to 45.34%.
Taylor will now face the Republican Party's nominee, Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Lou Solis in the general election.
The results are unofficial until certified by elections officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.