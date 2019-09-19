The Gwinnett County Board of Education appointed Kevin Wood as the principal of Meadowcreek High School at Thursday's monthly business meeting.
Wood steps in for former Meadowcreek Principal Tommy Welch, who was appointed to a new district-level position, chief equity and compliance officer, last month. Wood has served as the Director of Federal and Special Programs at GCPS's Instructional Resource Center since December 2018.
Wood has a history at Meadowcreek. Wood is a former associate principal at Meadowcreek from 2015 to December 2018. He said after Thursday's meeting he starts his new job back at Meadowcreek today, and couldn't pass up the opportunity to return to a school he said was dear to him and build upon the legacy Welch has left since he started as principal of the Norcross-based school in 2011.
"I miss working with the children and seeing their accomplishments and the accomplishments of teachers, every day," Wood said. "I miss working with the individuals every day when you see that learning and that relevant education that happens every day with kids."
He's been in the school system since 2006 with various positions in high school. He was an economics and government teacher at Dacula High School from 2006 to 2009. He started as an assistant principal at Central Gwinnett in 2009.
His teaching career in Georgia began in Clayton County at Mt. Zion High School in 2001. He was also a teacher in Newton County at Sharp Middle and High School.
Wood has earned three degrees from Georgia State University. He earned a bachelor's degree in history and political science, as master's degree in social studies education and doctorate in teaching and learning.