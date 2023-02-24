Bethlehem resident Kevin Kraus, who for the last decade has served as the public address announcer for the Gwinnett Stripers baseball team, has been named the new voice of the Atlanta Braves, it was announced Friday.

Kraus was one of nearly 500 hopefuls who sought the job with the Braves and was surprised with the news on a video call with Braves pitcher Spencer Strider and Braves Radio Network announcer Ben Ingram. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.