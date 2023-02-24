Bethlehem resident Kevin Kraus, who for the last decade has served as the public address announcer for the Gwinnett Stripers baseball team, has been named the new voice of the Atlanta Braves, it was announced Friday.
Kraus was one of nearly 500 hopefuls who sought the job with the Braves and was surprised with the news on a video call with Braves pitcher Spencer Strider and Braves Radio Network announcer Ben Ingram.
“It’s a dream come true,” said Kraus upon learning he’d been selected.
After the unexpected death last June of PA announcer Casey Notter (who was the Voice of the Braves for 15 seasons), the Braves began their search for a new PA announcer last October and included online and in-person auditions.
Braves fans voted for their favorite PA announcer finalist, which counted as one of eight total votes on the team’s selection committee. The other two finalists were Chris Litton of Newnan and Larry Gardner of Adairsville.
In addition to his duties as PA announcer for the Stripers (the Braves’ AAA affiliate), Kraus has lent his voice to a variety of events in the metro Atlanta sports community. The University of Georgia graduate (Class of 2011) has worked at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for both the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United and has served as PA announcer for the Atlanta Gladiators, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Rugby ATL, Atlanta’s Major League Rugby Team.
Kraus’ Major League debut will come at 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 when the Atlanta Braves open the 2023 season hosting the San Diego Padres.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.