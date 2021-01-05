A new brewery is coming to Peachtree Corners this year, Partnership Gwinnett and the Georgia Department of Economic development announced this past week.
Kettlerock Brewing and owners Stephen and Dianna Peet announced the build-out of their new facility, which will be located at 6025 Peachtree Parkway in the space formerly occupied by Nemoe’s Tavern & Grill.
Officials said construction on the 5,000 square-foot space has begun and will feature a taproom, state-of-the-art brewhouse and back-of-house support. The brewery is set to open in early 2021.
“At its heart, Kettlerock is about family,” said Kettlerock CEO, Dianna Peet. “We banded together to take this crazy idea from a dream to a reality and there is no one else we would rather do it with.
“Our family extends to the community around Peachtree Corners. Whether it’s a game night at the tap room or community service on the trails, anyone who comes through our doors is part of our extended family.”
Kettlerock won the Gwinnett Amazing Entrepreneur Contest in the Pre-Venture Category in 2019.
“Beer is the perfect combination of art and science,” said Kettlerock Master Brewer Sterling Peet. “When I started out, I wanted to create beer that is unique and interesting. I enjoy having control over the options that impact the flavor profiles. We’re crafting our line of beers for variety to meet the palette of casual wanderers and adventuring beer enthusiasts alike.”
“It’s a pleasure to welcome Kettlerock Brewing into our family of creative brewing industries in Georgia,” said Scott McMurray, deputy commissioner for Global Commerce at the Georgia Department of Economic Development. “I’m confident Kettlerock will find continued success in this vibrant area of metro Atlanta, and I thank our partners at Partnership Gwinnett for welcoming them into their community of diverse businesses and entrepreneurs.”
Said Peachtree Corners City Manager Brian Johnson: “We are delighted to welcome Stephen and Dianna Peet and Kettlerock Brewing to the Peachtree Corners business community. The Peets are long-time residents and their new brewery will be a great addition to our city. We wish them great success with their new business.”
