A man from Louisville, Ky. drowned as he was paddle boarding near Buford Dam on Lake Lanier Friday afternoon.
Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon said Jeffrey McElfresh, 55, was paddle boarding without a life jacket. He had been keeping a pool noodle with him, but it had begun to float away from him.
"He attempted to retrieve it, became tired and went under," McKinnon said. "He reappeared shortly after, went under a second time, and never resurfaced."
Georgia game wardens were called to West Bank Park, which is near the dam on the Forsyth County side of the lake, shortly after 4:30 p.m. about a possible drowning.
McKinnon said McElfresh was located shortly thereafter and Hall County Fire Service divers recovered his body.
