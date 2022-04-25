Gwinnett County Public Schools is getting a new chief communications officer in May.
The county's school board voted on April 22 to hire Melissa Laramie for the post. She will replace Sloan Roach, the district's longtime executive director of communication and media relations. Roach is set to retire at the end of this week.
Laramie comes to GCPS from the Kent School District in Washington state, where she was the executive director of communications and public affairs. GCPS Superintendent Calvin Watts led the Kent School District prior to being hired to lead Gwinnett schools last summer.
Laramie has served as the executive director of communications and public affairs for the Kent School District since 2018. Prior to that, she spent several years with the Puget Sound Educational Service District in Washington state, serving as an executive assistant from 2001 until 2013, a senior communications coordinator from 2013 until 2015 and director of communications and public relations from 2015 until 2017.
She was also the general manager of ColorsNW Magazine from 2004 until 2009.
Laramie earned her bachelor’s degree in applied sociology/social work from Seattle University and her master’s degree in communication and leadership from Gonzaga University.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
