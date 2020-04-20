Gwinnett police have made an arrest in the double homicide of two men, who were shot at a home in unincorporated Lawrenceville last week.
Police said they identified Kennesaw resident Steven Tran, 19, with the murders of Lawrenceville resident Julian Talbo, 20, and Grayson resident An Ha, 23, last Thursday. The motive appeared to be drug-related, according to police.
Tran was arrested Friday night and charged with two counts felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault.
Police previously said they were called to the home at 1850 Racquet Club Circle shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday on a report of a "person shot." Officers found Talbo and Ha deceased on the lower level of the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.