The Leadership Gwinnett Foundation Board recently gained a new member.

Kendra Washington-Bass has been appointed to the board. She is the director of Gwinnett County Public Schools' Quality-Plus Leader Academy, a role she has held for 11 years.

She was also a member of the 2012 Leadership Gwinnett class.

“Leadership is one of the primary levels for change,” Washington-Bass said. “Effective leadership requires vision, courage, and acts of service to make the people and community a better place. Leadership Gwinnett aims to engage and empower members of the community through education, discussion, and acts of service.”

