For the second time this year, Gov. Brian Kemp announced an appointment to the Gwinnett Superior Court bench Friday and, like his previous pick, the latest addition to the court bench will add some diversity.
Kemp appointed Magistrate Judge Angela Duncan to fill the newly-created 11th seat on Gwinnett's Superior Court bench.
"I would like to say that I am incredibly honored at the trust placed in me by Governor Kemp," Duncan told the Daily Post. "I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of Gwinnett County as a Superior Court Judge. I have been a Magistrate Judge for the past 15 years and I believe the skills learned in that court have prepared me for this next venture."
Duncan's appointment to the Superior Court bench is significant because the appointment of a new judge by the governor is a high profile pick that draws attention — and Kemp chose a member of the LGBTQ community to fill that spot.
But Duncan's resume is not defined solely by her orientation. She is an Army veteran who served as a light-weight vehicle mechanic from March 1987 until March 1995. She also currently serves as the city of Chamblee's chief judge.
The new Superior Court judge earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from North Georgia College and got her law degree from the John Marshall Law School.
It is not yet known whether Duncan will be Gwinnett's first openly gay Superior Court judge, but she joins a handful of other officials who are members of the LGBTQ community and hold high profile positions in the county.
Other members of the LGBTQ community who hold office in the county include state Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, county Commissioner Ben Ku and Gwinnett Board of Education member Everton Blair.
Duncan and her wife live in Lawrenceville with their children.
Earlier this year, Judge Tadia Whitner, Kemp's pick to fill a vacancy created on the Gwinnett Superior Court bench by a retirement also added diversity to the court. Whitner is the county's first African-American Superior Court judge.
Duncan's appointment was met with congratulations and praise by local officials after it was announced.
"Huge congrats to my good friend, Judge Angela Duncan, on being appointed by Gov. Kemp as Gwinnett’s 11th Superior Court Judge," state Rep. David Clark, R-Buford, said in a Facebook post. "I couldn’t be more proud of her!"